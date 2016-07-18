Willie LoveBorn 4 November 1906. Died 19 August 1953
Willie Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1906-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f2f2cca-f89f-47cf-a3cd-b7b7e216863c
Willie Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Love Jr. (November 4, 1906 – August 19, 1953) was an American Delta blues pianist. He is best known for his association with and accompaniment of Sonny Boy Williamson II.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willie Love Tracks
Sort by
Seventy Four Blues
Willie Love
Seventy Four Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seventy Four Blues
Last played on
Willie Love Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist