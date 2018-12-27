Ninebarrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p044gp7f.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f2e71a8-db45-4890-8b4d-7311304e9ef8
Ninebarrow Tracks
Sort by
The Hour Of The Blackbird
Ninebarrow
The Hour Of The Blackbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
The Hour Of The Blackbird
Last played on
Prickle-Eye Bush
Ninebarrow
Prickle-Eye Bush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Prickle-Eye Bush
Last played on
While Gamekeepers Lie Sleeping
Ninebarrow
While Gamekeepers Lie Sleeping
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Hwome
Ninebarrow
Hwome
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Hwome
Last played on
Dark Eyed Sailor
Ninebarrow
Dark Eyed Sailor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Dark Eyed Sailor
Last played on
Thirteen Turns
Ninebarrow
Thirteen Turns
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Thirteen Turns
Last played on
Gather It In
Ninebarrow
Gather It In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Gather It In
Last played on
Hwome (Home)
Ninebarrow
Hwome (Home)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Hwome (Home)
Last played on
Row On
Ninebarrow
Row On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Row On
Last played on
Sing A Full Song
Ninebarrow
Sing A Full Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
Sing A Full Song
Last played on
The Waters and The Wild
Ninebarrow
The Waters and The Wild
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
The Waters and The Wild
Last played on
The Prickle-ey Bush
Ninebarrow
The Prickle-ey Bush
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044gp7f.jpglink
The Prickle-ey Bush
Last played on
The Hour of the Blackbird
Nine Barrow
The Hour of the Blackbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hour of the Blackbird
Performer
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Ninebarrow
The Exchange, Bournemouth, UK
12
Jan
2019
Ninebarrow
David Hall Arts Centre, South Petherton, UK
16
Jan
2019
Ninebarrow
Red Lion Folk Club, Birmingham, UK
17
Jan
2019
Ninebarrow
Redbourn Folk Club, Milton Keynes, UK
2
Feb
2019
Ninebarrow
Tetbury Goods Shed Arts Centre, Gloucester, UK
Back to artist