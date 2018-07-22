Stella Nyambura Mwangi (born 1 September 1986), also known by the stage name STL, is a Kenyan-Norwegian singer, songwriter and rapper. Mwangi writes a lot of her music about the situation in her home country Kenya, and about discrimination both Stella and her family had to go through after moving to Norway in 1991. Her work has been used in films such as American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile and Save the Last Dance 2, and also in TV-series such as CSI: NY and Scrubs. She has won several awards including; the Kisima Awards, Clops Awards and Jeermaan Awards, she is one of the most popular singers in Norway after winning the Melodi Grand Prix 2011.

Mwangi represented Norway at The Eurovision Song Contest 2011 in Düsseldorf, Germany, one year after her country hosted the event, and was eliminated in the first semi-final.

Mwangi has had hit songs in Kenya, Senegal, and Gambia. Mwangi's 2018 single "No Games" featured on a TV advertisement by Samsung for their Galaxy S9 smartphone.