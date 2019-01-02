Skip MarleyBob Marley's grandson. Born 4 June 1996
Skip Marley (born 4 June 1996) is a Jamaican singer-songwriter. He is the son of Cedella Marley, and grandson of Bob Marley.
Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
Katy Perry
Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)
Johnny Was
Skip Marley
Johnny Was
Johnny Was
