Gerhard Markson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerhard Markson is a German conductor. His most recent post was Principal Conductor of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, but his term ended in May 2009.
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
Gerald Barry
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
Silvana - opera in 3 acts J.87 - Act 2;
Carl Maria von Weber
Silvana - opera in 3 acts J.87 - Act 2;
Silvana - opera in 3 acts J.87 - Act 2;
Peter Schmoll und sein Nachbarn - opera in 2 acts J.8
Anneli Pfeffer, Sibrand Basa, Carl Maria von Weber, Hagen Philharmonic Orchestra & Gerhard Markson
Peter Schmoll und sein Nachbarn - opera in 2 acts J.8
Peter Schmoll und sein Nachbarn - opera in 2 acts J.8
