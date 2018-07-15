Grazina Frame (born Lydia Anna Grazina Obrycha, 6 November 1941, Fylde, Lancashire, England) is an English singer and actress. She recorded a series of singles as Grazina for HMV 1962-1964, and sang with Sir Cliff Richard on several 1960s songs, as a result of having over-dubbed both Carole Gray in film The Young Ones and Lauri Peters in Summer Holiday. Her film appearances included The Painted Smile (1962), What a Crazy World (1963), Every Day's a Holiday (1965) and The Alphabet Murders (1965).

She was married to songwriter Mitch Murray until 1980.