Grazina FrameBorn 6 November 1941
Grazina Frame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-11-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f2aac30-856c-4398-bf8f-922b383c5095
Grazina Frame Biography (Wikipedia)
Grazina Frame (born Lydia Anna Grazina Obrycha, 6 November 1941, Fylde, Lancashire, England) is an English singer and actress. She recorded a series of singles as Grazina for HMV 1962-1964, and sang with Sir Cliff Richard on several 1960s songs, as a result of having over-dubbed both Carole Gray in film The Young Ones and Lauri Peters in Summer Holiday. Her film appearances included The Painted Smile (1962), What a Crazy World (1963), Every Day's a Holiday (1965) and The Alphabet Murders (1965).
She was married to songwriter Mitch Murray until 1980.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grazina Frame Tracks
Sort by
A Swingin' Affair
Cliff Richard
A Swingin' Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjxb.jpglink
A Swingin' Affair
Last played on
Far Away
Grazina Frame
Far Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far Away
Last played on
Back to artist