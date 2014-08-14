MedicineLos-Angeles noise-rock band. Formed 1991
Medicine
1991
Medicine are an American noise pop band, formed in Los Angeles, California in 1990 by guitarist/keyboardist Brad Laner.
They are perhaps best known for their cameo appearance in the 1994 film The Crow, in which they performed "Time Baby II", although the soundtrack album included a different version titled "Time Baby 3" (featuring guest vocals from the Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser).
