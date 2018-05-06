Schola Cantorum StuttgartFormed 1960. Disbanded 1990
Schola Cantorum Stuttgart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f230923-a625-487a-a426-9a1842458209
Tracks
Sort by
Lux Aeterna
György Ligeti
Lux Aeterna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Lux Aeterna
Last played on
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeterna
György Ligeti
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeterna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeterna
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewbp6q
Round House, The
1972-08-07T12:21:09
7
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 17
Round House, The
Back to artist