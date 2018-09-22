David Starfire
David Starfire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f21d379-ef5f-49df-af5e-701e8e167b4d
David Starfire Biography (Wikipedia)
David Starfire is a producer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and DJ with a signature sound of world music mixed with hip hop and glitch (music). He has performed around the globe at international festivals that includes performances at Burning Man, Coachella, Winter Music Conference, Love Parade, Lightning in a Bottle, and Outside Lands. He has performed alongside some of the biggest electronic artists including Skrillex, Bassnectar, Deadmau5, Daft Punk, Tiesto, and many others. His sound has brought him to perform at some of the most amazing places on earth, including the Pyramids of Giza, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and the Washington Monument.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Starfire Tracks
Primal (feat. SOOHAN)
David Starfire
Primal (feat. SOOHAN)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Primal (feat. SOOHAN)
Last played on
Shock (feat. Ragga Twins)
David Starfire
Shock (feat. Ragga Twins)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shock (feat. Ragga Twins)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Saraswati's Twerkaba (David Starfire remix)
Desert Dwellers
Saraswati's Twerkaba (David Starfire remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saraswati's Twerkaba (David Starfire remix)
Last played on
Ya Habibi (David Starfire Remix)
Natacha Atlas
Ya Habibi (David Starfire Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwp.jpglink
Ya Habibi (David Starfire Remix)
Last played on
Reflection (feat. Irina Mikhailova)
David Starfire
Reflection (feat. Irina Mikhailova)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reflection (feat. Irina Mikhailova)
Last played on
Apsara
David Starfire
Apsara
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apsara
Last played on
House of Bhangra
David Starfire
House of Bhangra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cv6l.jpglink
House of Bhangra
Last played on
Indian Summer
David Starfire
Indian Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2d8.jpglink
Indian Summer
Last played on
House Of Bhangra
David Starfire
House Of Bhangra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House Of Bhangra
Last played on
Load (Love & Light Remix)
David Starfire
Load (Love & Light Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Load (Love & Light Remix)
Last played on
Cobra [Sub Swara Remix]
David Starfire
Cobra [Sub Swara Remix]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cobra [Sub Swara Remix]
Last played on
Sitarfire
David Starfire
Sitarfire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sitarfire
Last played on
Mystic Womp
David Starfire
Mystic Womp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystic Womp
Last played on
Shenai Wobbler (Ill Gates remix)
David Starfire
Shenai Wobbler (Ill Gates remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shenai Wobbler (Ill Gates remix)
Last played on
The Beat Feat iCatching
David Starfire
The Beat Feat iCatching
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beat Feat iCatching
Shimla
David Starfire
Shimla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shimla
Shout it Out [An-Ten-Nae Remix Feat Lynx and Janover]
David Starfire
Shout it Out [An-Ten-Nae Remix Feat Lynx and Janover]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
