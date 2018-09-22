David Starfire is a producer, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and DJ with a signature sound of world music mixed with hip hop and glitch (music). He has performed around the globe at international festivals that includes performances at Burning Man, Coachella, Winter Music Conference, Love Parade, Lightning in a Bottle, and Outside Lands. He has performed alongside some of the biggest electronic artists including Skrillex, Bassnectar, Deadmau5, Daft Punk, Tiesto, and many others. His sound has brought him to perform at some of the most amazing places on earth, including the Pyramids of Giza, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and the Washington Monument.