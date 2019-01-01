ADKerry Livgren's Christian rock band. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1988
AD was a 1980s Christian rock band, featuring former Kansas members Kerry Livgren (guitar, keyboard, synthesizers, backing vocals) and Dave Hope (bass), former Bloodrock member Warren Ham (lead vocals, saxophone, flute, harmonica), who had toured as a sideman with Kansas in 1982, Michael Gleason (lead vocals, keyboards, guitar), who had replaced Ham as a touring member of Kansas in 1983, and Dennis Holt (drums).
