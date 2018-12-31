The Good, the Bad & the Queen is an album by the English alternative rock supergroup The Good, The Bad & The Queen, comprising Damon Albarn, Paul Simonon, Simon Tong and Tony Allen and produced by Danger Mouse. The album was released in January 2007. The album debuted at number two in the UK Albums Chart and was certified Gold in the UK within days of its release despite little media recognition and airplay. In the United States, the album entered the Billboard 200 at No. 49. In October 2018, it was confirmed that the band's official name is The Good, the Bad & the Queen after they announced their second album, Merrie Land.

It is stated that the record is, in a sense, a concept album, as its songs are all themed around modern life in London. It was described by Albarn as "a song cycle that's also a mystery play about London" in an interview with Mojo.