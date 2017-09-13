Shafi HadiBorn 21 September 1929
Shafi Hadi
1929-09-21
Shafi Hadi Biography (Wikipedia)
Shafi Hadi (born Curtis Porter, 21 September 1929) is an American jazz tenor and alto saxophonist known for his recordings with Charles Mingus and with Hank Mobley.
Shafi Hadi Tracks
Boogie Stop Shuffle
Charles Mingus
