Cecil GantBorn 4 April 1913. Died 4 February 1951
Cecil Gant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1913-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f1efdfd-bd20-4ced-aae4-5f136fc8cdeb
Cecil Gant Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Gant (April 4, 1913 – February 4, 1951) was an American blues singer, songwriter and pianist, whose recordings of both ballads and "fiery piano rockers" were successful in the mid- and late 1940s, and influenced the early development of rock and roll. His biggest hit was the 1944 ballad, "I Wonder".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cecil Gant Tracks
Sort by
Rock Little Baby
Cecil Gant
Rock Little Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Little Baby
Last played on
I Wonder
Cecil Gant
I Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wonder
Last played on
Nashville Jumps
Cecil Gant
Nashville Jumps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nashville Jumps
Performer
Last played on
Hello Santa Claus
Cecil Gant
Hello Santa Claus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello Santa Claus
Last played on
Cecil Gant Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist