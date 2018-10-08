Justin VernonBorn 30 April 1981
Justin Vernon
1981-04-30
Justin Vernon Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin DeYarmond Edison Vernon (born April 30, 1981) is an American multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is best known as the primary songwriter and frontman of indie folk band Bon Iver. Vernon is also a member of the bands Volcano Choir, Big Red Machine, The Shouting Matches and Gayngs, and was a member of the now-defunct band DeYarmond Edison.
Justin Vernon Tracks
Make It Holy (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
The Staves & Justin Vernon
Performer
Last played on
I Need A Forest Fire
James Blake
Last played on
Fall
Eminem
Last played on
The Wedding Song
Anaïs Mitchell
Last played on
Heavenly Father
Justin Vernon
Performer
Last played on
Make It Holy (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
The Staves & Justin Vernon
Performer
Last played on
Tiff
Poliça
Last played on
Dimensional People Part I (feat. Justin Vernon & Aaron Dessner)
Mouse on Mars
Last played on
Need A Forest Fire (feat. Justin Vernon) (Glastonbury 2016)
James Blake
Last played on
Dimensional People Part III (feat. Justin Vernon)
Mouse on Mars
Last played on
