Sherine Sayed Mohammed Abdel-Wahab (Arabic: شيرين سيد محمد عبد الوهاب‎), known by the mononym Sherine (Arabic: شيرين‎; born October 8, 1980), is an Egyptian singer, actress, TV host and personality, and a former judge on MBC's The Voice Ahla Sawt.

