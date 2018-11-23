ShereenSherine Ahmed Abdel Wahhab. Born 8 October 1980
Shereen
1980-10-08
Shereen Biography (Wikipedia)
Sherine Sayed Mohammed Abdel-Wahab (Arabic: شيرين سيد محمد عبد الوهاب), known by the mononym Sherine (Arabic: شيرين; born October 8, 1980), is an Egyptian singer, actress, TV host and personality, and a former judge on MBC's The Voice Ahla Sawt.
Shereen Tracks
Nassay
Shereen
Nassay
Nassay
Habbeit (Egypt)
Shereen
Habbeit (Egypt)
Habbeit (Egypt)
