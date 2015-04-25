Daniel SantosBorn 5 February 1916. Died 27 November 1992
1916-02-05
Daniel Santos (February 5, 1916 – November 27, 1992) was a singer and composer of boleros, and an overall performer of multiple Caribbean music genres, including guaracha, plena and rumba. Over the course of his career he adopted several names created by the public and became known as "El Jefe" and "El Inquieto Anacobero".
Perdon
Navidad Y Patria
