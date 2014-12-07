In-Flight Safety is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 2003. In-Flight Safety was nominated for a 2007 Juno Award for Video of the Year for "Coast Is Clear". They are currently based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The group consists of vocalist and guitarist John Mullane, drummer Glen Nicholson and is rounded out by friends who appear in the live show. In-Flight Safety released their second full-length album We Are an Empire, My Dear 27 January 2009 in Canada on their own label Night Danger. The band released their third full-length album, Conversationalist (mixed by Gus Van Go) on 9 September 2014.