Van McCoyBorn 6 January 1940. Died 6 July 1979
Van McCoy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqthb.jpg
1940-01-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0f081bd8-d324-4738-8197-f30b933dc2df
Van McCoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Van Allen Clinton McCoy (January 6, 1940 – July 6, 1979) was an American musician, record producer, arranger, songwriter, singer and orchestra conductor. He is known best for his 1975 internationally successful song "The Hustle". He has approximately 700 song copyrights to his credit, and is also noted for producing songs for such recording artists as Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Stylistics, Aretha Franklin, Brenda & the Tabulations, David Ruffin, Peaches & Herb and Stacy Lattisaw.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Van McCoy Tracks
Sort by
The Hustle
Van McCoy
The Hustle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqthb.jpglink
The Hustle
Last played on
The Shuffle
Van McCoy
The Shuffle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqthb.jpglink
The Shuffle
Last played on
Playlists featuring Van McCoy
Van McCoy Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist