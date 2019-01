Buke and Gase (formerly Buke and Gass) is a Brooklyn-based musical duo. Band members Arone Dyer and Aron Sanchez are noted for their use of handmade instruments such as the "toe-bourine;" the "buke," a six-string former-baritone ukulele; and the "gase," a guitar-bass hybrid.

