2008
Buke and Gase Biography (Wikipedia)
Buke and Gase (formerly Buke and Gass) is a Brooklyn-based musical duo. Band members Arone Dyer and Aron Sanchez are noted for their use of handmade instruments such as the "toe-bourine;" the "buke," a six-string former-baritone ukulele; and the "gase," a guitar-bass hybrid.
Houdini Crush
Medulla Oblongata
