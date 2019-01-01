Ryukyu UndergroundFormed 2002
Ryukyu Underground
2002
Ryukyu Underground Biography
Ryukyu Underground (琉球アンダーグラウンド Ryūkyū Andāguraundo) is an electronic music duo, consisting of Keith Gordon and Jon Taylor, whose music is heavily based on and inspired by traditional Okinawan folk music.
Akata Sundunchi (Kid Loco remix)
Ryukyu Underground
