Gary Lynn Fjellgaard (born August 14, 1937 in Rose Valley, Saskatchewan) is a Canadian country music singer-songwriter.

He has released fifteen albums and charted thirty-five songs on the RPM Country Tracks chart between 1977 and 1996, including the Top 10 singles "Walk in the Rain Tonight" (#10, 1987), "The Moon Is Out to Get Me" (with Linda Kidder, No. 10, 1989), "Cowboy in Your Heart" (#7, 1989), "Somewhere on the Island" (#7, 1990), "In My Heart" (with Kidder, No. 10, 1990) and "Train of Dreams" (#10, 1994).