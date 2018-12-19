Editors Biography (Wikipedia)
Editors are an English rock band, formed in 2002 in Birmingham. Previously known as Pilot, The Pride and Snowfield, the band currently consists of Tom Smith (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Russell Leetch (bass guitar, synthesiser, backing vocals), Ed Lay (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Justin Lockey (lead guitar), and Elliott Williams (keys, synthesisers, guitars, and backing vocals).
Editors have so far released two platinum studio albums, and six in total, with several million combined sales. Their debut album The Back Room was released in 2005. It contained the hits "Munich" and "Blood" and the following year received a Mercury Prize nomination.
Their follow-up album An End Has a Start went to number 1 in the UK Album Chart in June 2007 and earned the band a Brit Awards nomination for best British Band. It also spawned another Top 10 hit single, "Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors". The band's third album, In This Light and on This Evening, was released in October 2009 and went straight to number 1 in the UK Album Chart. The band released their fourth studio album, The Weight of Your Love, in July 2013, followed by self-produced In Dream in October 2015. In 2018, the band released their sixth album Violence.
- Editors catch up with Dermot O'Learyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dppyk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dppyk.jpg2013-09-02T17:00:00.000ZIndie chart toppers Editors catch up with Dermot O'Leary to speak about their new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dpqk4
Editors catch up with Dermot O'Leary
Editors Tracks
Sort by
Papillon
Munich
Push Your Head Towards The Air
Smokers Outside the Hospital Doors
Bones
All Sparks
Cold (radio edit)
Cold
Open Your Arms (Summer Sundae 2005)
Munich (Summer Sundae 2005)
Fall (Summer Sundae 2005)
Blood (Summer Sundae 2005)
Bullets (Summer Sundae 2005)
Lights (Summer Sundae 2005)
An End Has A Start
Fall
Violence
Blood
Darkness At The Door
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Reading + Leeds: 2013
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Glastonbury: 2008
Editors Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lauren chats to The National
-
"This rock band is where we can be reckless and idiots" - Matt Berninger on being in The National in 2017
-
The National
-
Bryce Dessner speaks to Steve about The National getting back together to make the album they "wanted to make"
-
Matt Berninger of the National on Mistaken for Strangers
-
The National chat with Dermot
-
Matt from The National chats to Stuart Maconie
-
The National speak to Steve Lamacq