Birmingham Contemporary Music GroupFormed 1987
Biography (Wikipedia)
Birmingham Contemporary Music Group (BCMG) is a British chamber ensemble based in Birmingham, England specialising in the performance of new and contemporary music. BCMG performs regularly at the CBSO Centre and Symphony Hall in Birmingham, tours nationally and worldwide and has appeared several times at the Proms in London.
Musicians from the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra formed the ensemble in 1987, with Simon Rattle as its founding patron. Since then BCMG has premiered over 150 new works and won numerous awards, including the 2004 Royal Philharmonic Society Audience Development Award, the 1995 Gramophone Award for Best Orchestral Recording, the 1993 Royal Philharmonic Society Chamber Ensemble Award, the 1993 Prudential Award for Music, and The Arts Ball 2002 Outstanding Achievement Award.
Thomas Adès was the first music director of BCMG, from 1998 to 2000. The current artistic director of BCMG is Stephan Meier, who succeeded Stephen Newbould (artistic director 2001-2016). John Woolrich and Oliver Knussen are the current artists-in-association with BCMG.
Tracks
What Should I Do? (The Importance of Being Earnest)
The Night Mail (Title Music)
Songs for Sue Op.33 - W.H. Auden
Wonderful Town (Overture)
Wrong Note Rag (Wonderful Town)
Overture to Wonderful Town
Violin Concerto, Op. 30: II. Aria
To See The Invisible
Night Mail
Couleur de mer
Dérive 1
Treize couleurs du soleil couchant
Feuilles à travers les cloches
Tombeau
Tombeau
Night Mail
Wonderful Town (Act I, A Little Bit in Love)
Momente (Europa--Version)
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
The Importance of being earnest - And this is what you call Bunburying!
Freude, schöner Götterfunken
Three Screaming Popes
Boots of Lead
Eight Songs for a Mad King (Proms 2017)
songbirdsongs: No.3 Meadowdance
Rinaldo – 'Augelletti, che cantate' (Proms 2017)
Mad Maudlin's Search for Her Tom O'Bedlam (Proms 2017)
Molly's Song 3 - Shades Of Crimson
Le merle noir (Proms 2017)
songbirdsongs: No.1 Wood thrush
songbirdsongs: No.2 Morningfieldsong
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
Wonderful Town (Entr'acte)
Tree Line
Chorales from a Toyshop Nos 1-3 (2016-7)
Dear Dusty Moth (2017)
Chorale from a Toyshop No.2 (2016)
Three Songs Tennyson Sung
Three Japanese Lyrics
Two Songs of Balmont
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Wilton's Music Hall
Proms 2017: Proms at ... Wilton's Music Hall
Proms 2015: Proms Saturday Matinee 1: Birmingham Contemporary Music Group
Proms 2014: Proms Saturday Matinee 4: A Portrait of Sir Harrison Birtwistle
Proms 2012: Proms Saturday Matinee 4: Birmingham Contemporary Music Group
