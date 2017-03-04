Strand of OaksBorn 20 July 1982
Strand of Oaks
Strand of Oaks is the rock project by songwriter and producer Timothy Showalter. Originally from Indiana, he currently resides in Philadelphia. His music classifies with the genres rock and folk music, or folk rock.
Tracks
Radio Kids
Goshen '97
Shut In
For Me
Plymouth
Same Emotions
Woke Up To The Light
