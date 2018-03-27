Mathias Mönius
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0efb7d35-3ccd-4305-8379-c1da4d1f43d5
Mathias Mönius Tracks
Horloge de Flore: 3h - Galant de jour
Jean Françaix
Horloge de Flore: 3h - Galant de jour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
Horloge de Flore: 3h - Galant de jour
Last played on
L'Horloge de Flore
Jean Françaix
L'Horloge de Flore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
L'Horloge de Flore
Last played on
Pavane, Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane, Op 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Pavane, Op 50
Last played on
Gynmnopedie No.1
Albrecht Mayer
Gynmnopedie No.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Gynmnopedie No.1
Last played on
Pavane, Op 50
Albrecht Mayer
Pavane, Op 50
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Pavane, Op 50
Last played on
Claire de Lune
Albrecht Mayer
Claire de Lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Claire de Lune
Last played on
Trois Images pour hautbois et orchestra, Op 18 - No 1, Ete
Albrecht Mayer, Gotthard Odermatt, Mathias Mönius & Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Trois Images pour hautbois et orchestra, Op 18 - No 1, Ete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2tw8.jpglink
Trois Images pour hautbois et orchestra, Op 18 - No 1, Ete
Performer
Last played on
7pm Géranium triste; 9pm Silène noctiflore (L'horloge de flore)
Albrecht Mayer
7pm Géranium triste; 9pm Silène noctiflore (L'horloge de flore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
7pm Géranium triste; 9pm Silène noctiflore (L'horloge de flore)
Last played on
L'Horloge De Flore; 1st movement: 3h Galant du jour
Albrecht Mayer
L'Horloge De Flore; 1st movement: 3h Galant du jour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htp9f.jpglink
L'Horloge De Flore; 1st movement: 3h Galant du jour
Last played on
