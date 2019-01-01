Johnny NashBorn 19 August 1940
Johnny Nash
1940-08-19
Johnny Nash Biography (Wikipedia)
John Lester "Johnny" Nash, Jr. (born August 19, 1940) is an American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter, best known in the US for his 1972 hit, "I Can See Clearly Now". He was also one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.
Johnny Nash Tracks
I Can See Clearly Now
Johnny Nash
I Can See Clearly Now
I Can See Clearly Now
There Are More Questions Than Answers
Johnny Nash
There Are More Questions Than Answers
There Are More Questions Than Answers
Cupid
Johnny Nash
Cupid
Cupid
You Got Soul
Johnny Nash
You Got Soul
You Got Soul
