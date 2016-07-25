The I Don't CaresFormed 2015
The I Don't Cares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0efa265c-e11a-4a37-a0de-5b40417587de
The I Don't Cares Tracks
Sort by
King Of America
The I Don't Cares
King Of America
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King Of America
Last played on
Sorry For Tomorrow Night
The I Don't Cares
Sorry For Tomorrow Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sorry For Tomorrow Night
Last played on
Need The Guys
The I Don't Cares
Need The Guys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need The Guys
Last played on
Back to artist