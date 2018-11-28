Arve Henriksen
1968-03-22
Arve Henriksen (born 22 March 1968 in Stranda, Norway) is a Norwegian trumpet player, renowned for his distinctive, flute-like sound on the trumpet, inspired by the sound of the Japanese shakuhachi flute.
Rosa Rorans Bonitatem (St Birgitta's Hymn)
Nicolaus Hermanni
Du Ar Den Forsta
Traditional Swedish, Anna Maria Friman, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
The Swans Bend Their Necks Backward To See God
Arve Henriksen
Pink Cherry Trees
Arve Henriksen
St Birgitta Hymn: Rosa rorans bonitatem (Rose fragrant with goodness)
Trio Mediæval
Adhān
Arve Henriksen
Jesu, min Morgunstjarna (Jesus, my morning star)
Anonymous (17th-century Icelandic), Anna Maria Friman, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
O Jesu Dulcissime
Anonymous, Arve Henriksen, Trio Mediæval, Arve Henriksen, Berit Opheim, Anna Maria Friman & Linn Andrea Fuglseth
Migration
Arve Henriksen
Paridae
Arve Henriksen
Realign
Arve Henriksen
Height of the Reeds (excerpt)
Arve Henriksen
beauty of bamboos
Arve Henriksen
Towards Language
Arve Henriksen
Morgunstjarna
anon, Arve Henriksen, Linn Andrea Fuglseth & Trio Mediæval
O Jesu Dulcissime
anon, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
Height Of The Reeds (extract)
Jan Bang
St Magnus Hymn
Traditional Scottish, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
Du ar den forsta
Traditional Swedish, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
Lata gjalla
Traditional Icelandic, Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediæval
Body Language
Arve Henriksen
Opening Image
Arve Henriksen
Tsirani Tsar
Komitas
Cumulus
Arve Henriksen
Plume of Ash
Arve Henriksen
lament
Arve Henriksen
Klokkene Kallar
Andreas Utnem
Looking Through
Arve Henriksen
Extract from Gonimoblast with Arve Henriksen recorded 27th November 2015
Gonimoblast, Gonimoblast & Arve Henriksen
Keen
Arve Henriksen
Parallel Action
Arve Henriksen
Abandoned Cathedral
Arve Henriksen
Un Soupir Eternel (To A Norwegian Girl, Karen Steen Aarset 1931 - 2004)
Dhafer Youssef
Shelter From The Storm
Arve Henriksen
Chron
Arve Henriksen
Plate Tectonic
Arve Henriksen
Saraswati
Arve Henriksen
Le Cimetière Marin
Arve Henriksen
