Wolfgang ReichmannBorn 7 January 1932. Died 7 May 1991
1932-01-07
Wolfgang Reichmann Biography
Wolfgang Reichmann (7 January 1932 – 7 May 1991) was a German actor. He appeared in 69 films and television shows between 1954 and 1991. He starred in the film The Fair, which was entered into the 10th Berlin International Film Festival.
Wolfgang Reichmann Tracks
