The BlossomsFemale vocal group. Formed 1957
The Blossoms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ef31fad-77f3-4f87-81a4-34ba2180db9b
The Blossoms Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blossoms are an American girl-group that originated from California. During their height of success in the 1960s, the group's lineup most famously consisted of Darlene Love, Fanita James, and Jean King.
Although the group had a recording career in their own right, they were most famous for being the group to actually record the #1 hit "He's a Rebel" (which producer Phil Spector credited to the Crystals), and for providing backing vocals for many of the biggest hits of the 1960s.
It has been said that the Blossoms were to the American West Coast what the Sweet Inspirations were to the East Coast and the Andantes were for Motown.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Blossoms Tracks
Sort by
Good Good Lovin'
The Blossoms
Good Good Lovin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Good Lovin'
Last played on
That's When The Tears Start
The Blossoms
That's When The Tears Start
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Stand It
Blossoms
I Can't Stand It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062q1r6.jpglink
I Can't Stand It
Last played on
Son-In-Law
The Blossoms
Son-In-Law
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Son-In-Law
Last played on
Charlemagne
Blossoms
Charlemagne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044cr1l.jpglink
Charlemagne
Last played on
Grandma’s Hands
The Blossoms
Grandma’s Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grandma’s Hands
Last played on
Hard To Get
The Blossoms
Hard To Get
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard To Get
Last played on
Stoney End
The Blossoms
Stoney End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stoney End
Last played on
Good Old Rock 'n' Roll
Tom Jones & The Blossoms
Good Old Rock 'n' Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Old Rock 'n' Roll
Performer
Johnny B Goode
Tom Jones & The Blossoms
Johnny B Goode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny B Goode
Performer
Daughter of Darkness
Tom Jones & The Blossoms
Daughter of Darkness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daughter of Darkness
Performer
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
Tom Jones
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br614.jpglink
I'll Never Fall In Love Again
Write me a Letter
The Blossoms
Write me a Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Write me a Letter
Last played on
i gotta tell it
The Blossoms
i gotta tell it
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
i gotta tell it
Last played on
Upcoming Events
22
Jun
2019
Blossoms, CABBAGE, Blinders, The Coral and Fuzzy Sun
Edgeley Park, Manchester, UK
30
Jun
2019
Blossoms, The Kooks, Kate Nash, The Amazons, The Academic, The Night Café, Gerry Cinnamon, Bloxx and Sea Girls
Finsbury Park, London, UK
23
Aug
2019
Blossoms, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Billie Eilish, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko, Sundara Karma, CamelPhat, NOT3S, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Denis Sulta, G Flip and CRUCAST
Bramham Park, Wetherby, UK
23
Aug
2019
Blossoms, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko, Sundara Karma, CamelPhat, NOT3S, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Denis Sulta, G Flip, Billie Ellish and CRUCAST
Richfield Avenue, Reading, UK
The Blossoms Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist