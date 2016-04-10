Rula LenskaBorn 30 September 1947
Rula Lenska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ef1bde2-0a99-4e8f-a4b5-b2f412f2f985
Rula Lenska Biography (Wikipedia)
Rula Lenska (born Róża Maria Leopoldyna Łubieńska, 30 September 1947) is an English-Polish actress. She mainly appears in British stage and television productions, but is best known in the United States for a series of commercials for Alberto VO5 hairspray in the late-1970s and early-1980s. Unknown to people in the US, the commercials presented her as a big star of British stage and screen when her career in London had only just begun to take off. Her first husband was actor Brian Deacon (his first wife, 1977–1987) and her second husband was actor Dennis Waterman (his third wife, 1987–1998).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rula Lenska Tracks
Sort by
Sugar Mountain
Charlotte Cornwell
Sugar Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjsvp.pnglink
Sugar Mountain
Last played on
Back to artist