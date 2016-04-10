Rula Lenska (born Róża Maria Leopoldyna Łubieńska, 30 September 1947) is an English-Polish actress. She mainly appears in British stage and television productions, but is best known in the United States for a series of commercials for Alberto VO5 hairspray in the late-1970s and early-1980s. Unknown to people in the US, the commercials presented her as a big star of British stage and screen when her career in London had only just begun to take off. Her first husband was actor Brian Deacon (his first wife, 1977–1987) and her second husband was actor Dennis Waterman (his third wife, 1987–1998).