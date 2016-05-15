Norman TreigleBass-baritone. Born 6 March 1927. Died 16 February 1975
Norman Treigle
1927-03-06
Norman Treigle Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Treigle (né Adanelle Wilfred Treigle (March 6, 1927 – February 16, 1975) was an American operatic bass-baritone, who was acclaimed for his great abilities as a singing-actor, and specialized in roles that evoked villainy and terror.
Norman Treigle Tracks
Blow High, Blow Low
