Sally Ann HowesBorn 20 July 1930
Sally Ann Howes
1930-07-20
Sally Ann Howes Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Ann Howes (born 20 July 1930) is an English actress and singer who holds dual British-American citizenship. Her career on stage, screen, and television has spanned over six decades. She is best known for the role of Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical in 1963 for her performance in Brigadoon.
Sally Ann Howes Tracks
Doll On A Music Box/Truly Scrumptious
Sally Ann Howes
Doll On A Music Box/Truly Scrumptious
Doll On A Music Box/Truly Scrumptious
Truly Scumptious
Heather Ripley, Adrian Hall, Sally Ann Howes & Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Film Soundtrack
Truly Scumptious
Truly Scumptious
Truly Scrumptious
Adrian Hall
Truly Scrumptious
Truly Scrumptious
Saturday Girl (From Summer Song)
DAVID HUGHES & Sally Ann Howes
Saturday Girl (From Summer Song)
Saturday Girl (From Summer Song)
Performer
Lovely Lonely Man
Sally Ann Howes
Lovely Lonely Man
Lovely Lonely Man
Truly Scrumptious, from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Sally Ann Howes
Truly Scrumptious, from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Summer Song
Sally Ann Howes
Summer Song
Summer Song
I Love Him As He Is
Sally Ann Howes
I Love Him As He Is
I Love Him As He Is
