Conor Mullen Oberst (born February 15, 1980) is an American singer-songwriter best known for his work in Bright Eyes. He has also played in several other bands, including Desaparecidos, The Faint (previously named Norman Bailer), Commander Venus, Park Ave., Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, and Monsters of Folk. Oberst was named the Best Songwriter of 2008 by Rolling Stone magazine.
Kings Of The World (feat. Conor Oberst)
First Aid Kit
Barbary Coast (Later)
Conor Oberst
Would You Rather (feat. Conor Oberst)
Phoebe Bridgers
Gossamer Thin
Conor Oberst
Would You Rather (feat. Conor Oberst)
Phoebe Bridges
We're Going To Be Friends
Conor Oberst
Till St. Dymphna Kicks Us Out
Conor Oberst
Napalm
Conor Oberst
Next Of Kin
Conor Oberst
Too Late To Fixate
Conor Oberst
Anytime Soon
Conor Oberst
Barbary Coast
Conor Oberst
St Dymphna (Live from the Green Man Festival 2017)
Conor Oberst
Train Underwater (Green Man Festival 2017)
Conor Oberst
Four Winds (Green Man Festival 2017)
Conor Oberst
A Little Uncanny
Conor Oberst
Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)
Conor Oberst
