Lady Antebellum Biography (Wikipedia)
Lady Antebellum is an American country music group formed in Nashville, Tennessee in 2006. The group is composed of Hillary Scott (lead and background vocals), Charles Kelley (lead and background vocals, guitar), and Dave Haywood (background vocals, guitar, piano, mandolin). Scott is the daughter of country music singer Linda Davis, and Kelley is the brother of pop singer Josh Kelley.
The group made its debut in 2007 as guest vocalists on Jim Brickman's single "Never Alone", before signing to Capitol Nashville. Lady Antebellum has released six albums for Capitol: Lady Antebellum, Need You Now, Own the Night, Golden, 747, and Heart Break, plus one Christmas album (On This Winter's Night). Their first three albums are certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The albums have produced sixteen singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, of which nine have reached number one. Their longest-lasting number one single is "Need You Now", which spent five weeks at that position in 2009; both that song and 2011's "Just a Kiss" reached number one on the Adult Contemporary charts.
Kristian Bush interviews Lady Antebellum at CMA 2015
Lady Antebellum discuss touring and opening for Bruce Springsteen.
Kristian Bush interviews Lady Antebellum at CMA 2015
Lady Antebellum | Interview
Ricky Ross talks to Hillary, Charles and Dave from Nashville group Lady Antebellum.
Lady Antebellum | Interview
Lady Antebellum - Interview
Simon Mayo talks with seven-time Grammy-winning Nashville trio Lady Antebellum about new album 747!
Lady Antebellum - Interview
Lady Antebellum Tracks
Need You Now
Just a Kiss
Compass
Silent Night (Lord Of My Life)
A Holly Jolly Christmas
All I Want For Christmas Is You
