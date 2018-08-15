James Milne Walsh (born 10 June 1980 in Wigan) is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, pianist and frontman of the band, Starsailor.

In 2009, Walsh began recording his first solo album, working with American songwriter and singer Suzanne Vega, and making his first film collaboration with Powder.

Including his work with Starsailor, he has sold over three million albums globally.