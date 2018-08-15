James WalshFrom Starsailor. Born 9 June 1980
James Walsh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eed8db5-bf45-41c0-a990-057f1a773451
James Walsh Biography (Wikipedia)
James Milne Walsh (born 10 June 1980 in Wigan) is an English singer, songwriter, guitarist, pianist and frontman of the band, Starsailor.
In 2009, Walsh began recording his first solo album, working with American songwriter and singer Suzanne Vega, and making his first film collaboration with Powder.
Including his work with Starsailor, he has sold over three million albums globally.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Walsh Tracks
Sort by
Better Part Of Me
James Walsh
Better Part Of Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Part Of Me
Last played on
Firing Line
James Walsh
Firing Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql72.jpglink
Firing Line
Last played on
James Walsh Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist