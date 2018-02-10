Lightwave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eece207-0d19-461d-9fe0-ab925ac6e051
Lightwave Biography (Wikipedia)
Lightwave is the ambient music project of keyboardists Christoph Harbonnier and Christian Wittman, founded in 1984 in Paris, France. They have collaborated with a plethora of artists, such as Hector Zazou, Michel Redolfi, Jon Hassell and Paul Haslinger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lightwave Tracks
Sort by
Acid Mouse
Lightwave
Acid Mouse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Acid Mouse
Last played on
Lightwave Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist