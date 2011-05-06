Jason KayEnglish singer, Jamiroquai. Born 30 December 1970
Jason Kay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0eec027c-6a95-4229-97b3-422f1888b35d
Jason Kay Biography (Wikipedia)
Jay Kay (born Jason Luís Cheetham; 30 December 1969) is an English singer-songwriter. He rose to international fame as a founding member of the jazz-funk band Jamiroquai.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jason Kay Tracks
Sort by
Challeh Mundhia (JK)
Jason Kay
Challeh Mundhia (JK)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Challeh Mundhia (JK)
Last played on
Back to artist