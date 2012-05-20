Carrie SmithBlues/jazz singer. Born 25 August 1925. Died 20 May 2012
Carrie Smith
1925-08-25
Carrie Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Carrie Louise Smith (August 25, 1925 – May 20, 2012) was an American blues and jazz singer. She was not well known in the United States but had a small following in Europe.
