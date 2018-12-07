CavemanBrooklyn, NY indie rock band. Formed 2010
Caveman
2010
Caveman Biography (Wikipedia)
Caveman is an American indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. The band recorded their first studio album in 2011. Although originally self-released, the album was re-released by Fat Possum Records in 2012. Caveman performed at SXSW 2013 and Sasquatch Festival 2013. The band's musical style is a mixture of indie rock and indie pop. Caveman also performed at the latest Bonnaroo 2014 Arts and Music Festival.
The video for the song "In the City" features actress Julia Stiles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caveman Tracks
Decide
Caveman
Decide
Decide
Last played on
Human
Caveman
Human
Human
Last played on
Never Going Back
Caveman
Never Going Back
Never Going Back
Performer
Last played on
Shut You Down
Caveman
Shut You Down
Shut You Down
Last played on
Where's The Time
Caveman
Where's The Time
Where's The Time
Last played on
In The City
Caveman
In The City
In The City
Last played on
Easy Water
Caveman
Easy Water
Easy Water
Last played on
