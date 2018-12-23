LiberaceBorn 16 May 1919. Died 4 February 1987
Liberace
Liberace Biography (Wikipedia)
Władziu Valentino Liberace (May 16, 1919 – February 4, 1987) was an American pianist, singer and actor. A child prodigy and the son of Polish and Italian immigrants, Liberace enjoyed a career spanning four decades of concerts, recordings, television, motion pictures, and endorsements. At the height of his fame, from the 1950s to the 1970s, Liberace was the highest-paid entertainer in the world, with established concert residencies in Las Vegas, and an international touring schedule. Liberace embraced a lifestyle of flamboyant excess both on and off stage, acquiring the nickname "Mr. Showmanship".
Liberace Tracks
Christmas Medley
Trad.
Christmas Medley
Christmas Medley
Begin The Beguine
Liberace
Begin The Beguine
Begin The Beguine
Cornish Rhapsody
Liberace
Cornish Rhapsody
Cornish Rhapsody
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
Liberace
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White
Someone to Watch Over Me
George Gershwin
Someone to Watch Over Me
Someone to Watch Over Me
Warsaw Concerto
Liberace
Warsaw Concerto
Warsaw Concerto
Unchained Melody
Liberace
Unchained Melody
Unchained Melody
Yakety Yak Polka
Liberace
Yakety Yak Polka
Yakety Yak Polka
Beer Barrel Polka
Liberace
Beer Barrel Polka
Beer Barrel Polka
Little Drummer Boy
Harry Simeone
Little Drummer Boy
Little Drummer Boy
Ill Get By
Liberace
Ill Get By
Ill Get By
Chopsticks
Liberace
Chopsticks
Chopsticks
Carioca
Liberace
Carioca
Carioca
Behind the Candelabra (2013) - The Liberace Boogie
Liberace
Behind the Candelabra (2013) - The Liberace Boogie
Behind the Candelabra (2013) - The Liberace Boogie
Performer
Orchestra
Kitten On The Keys (Album Version)
Liberace
Kitten On The Keys (Album Version)
The Impossible Dream
Liberace
The Impossible Dream
The Impossible Dream
I'll Be Seeing You
Liberace
I'll Be Seeing You
I'll Be Seeing You
Alley Cat
Liberace
Alley Cat
Alley Cat
A Man And A Woman
Liberace
A Man And A Woman
A Man And A Woman
As time goes by
Liberace
As time goes by
Moonglow
Liberace
Moonglow
Moonglow
Born Free
Liberace
Born Free
Born Free
The Dream of Olwen (music) (feat. Liberace)
Charles Williams
The Dream of Olwen (music) (feat. Liberace)
The Dream of Olwen (music) (feat. Liberace)
I Don't Care
Liberace
I Don't Care
I Don't Care
Moonlight Sonata
Ludwig van Beethoven
Moonlight Sonata
Moonlight Sonata
Stardust
Liberace
Stardust
Stardust
Tiger Rag
Liberace
Tiger Rag
Tiger Rag
Kitten on the Keys
Liberace
Kitten on the Keys
Kitten on the Keys
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
Liberace
September Song (Knickerbocker Holiday)
The Finger Of Suspicion
Liberace
The Finger Of Suspicion
The Finger Of Suspicion
Moonglow & the theme from Picnic
Liberace
Moonglow & the theme from Picnic
Moonglow & the theme from Picnic
Liberace - Aruba Liberace
Liberace
Liberace - Aruba Liberace
Liberace - Aruba Liberace
