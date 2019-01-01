Dave AlexanderBassist for The Stooges. Born 3 June 1947. Died 10 February 1975
Dave Alexander
1947-06-03
Dave Alexander Biography (Wikipedia)
David Michael Alexander (June 3, 1947 – February 10, 1975) was an American musician, best known as the original bassist for influential protopunk band The Stooges.
Dave Alexander Tracks
