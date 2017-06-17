WishmountainBorn 1972
Wishmountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ee11df2-30f8-4c14-8e0e-30b81a4b5313
Wishmountain Biography (Wikipedia)
Matthew Herbert (born 1972), also known as Herbert, Doctor Rockit, Radio Boy, Mr. Vertigo, Transformer, and Wishmountain, is a British electronic musician. He often takes sounds from everyday items to produce electronic music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wishmountain Tracks
Sort by
Walkman
Wishmountain
Walkman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walkman
Last played on
Rose
Wishmountain
Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rose
Last played on
Radio
Wishmountain
Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio
Last played on
Bottle
Wishmountain
Bottle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottle
Last played on
Dairy Milk
Wishmountain
Dairy Milk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dairy Milk
Last played on
Playlists featuring Wishmountain
Wishmountain Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist