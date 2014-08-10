Robin Hill
Robin Hill is a classical guitarist who has been performing worldwide for over 30 years.
He has performed with a wide variety of musicians including Luciano Pavarotti, Lesley Garrett, Russell Watson, Jethro Tull and Deep Purple.
He is a published author, composer, performer and guitar teacher, and is also one half of the acclaimed Hill/Wiltschinsky Guitar Duo.
