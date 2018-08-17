Ali PayamiBorn 1983
Ali Payami
1983
Ali Payami Biography (Wikipedia)
Ali Payami is a Swedish music composer, producer, writer, and DJ.
He has collaborated in the production of music with numerous popular artists including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Adam Lambert and Tove Lo. Payami's first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was The Weeknd's single "Can't Feel My Face".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ali Payami Tracks
Love Me Like You Do
David Bukovinszky
Love Me Like You Do
Love Me Like You Do
Style
Niklas Ljungfelt
Style
Style
Song Society: I Can't Feel My Face (The Weekend)
Ali Payami
Song Society: I Can't Feel My Face (The Weekend)
Song Society: I Can't Feel My Face (The Weekend)
