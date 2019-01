He has collaborated in the production of music with numerous popular artists including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Adam Lambert and Tove Lo. Payami's first number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 was The Weeknd's single "Can't Feel My Face".

