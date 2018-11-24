René & AngelaFormed 1979. Disbanded 1986
René & Angela
1979
René & Angela Biography (Wikipedia)
René & Angela were an American R&B duo consisting of musical artists and producers René Moore and Angela Winbush. They formed in 1979 and disbanded in 1986. They are most remembered for their 1985 hit "I'll Be Good".
René & Angela Tracks
I Love You More (Kon Edit)
René & Angela
I Love You More (Kon Edit)
I Love You More (Kon Edit)
I'll Be Good
René & Angela
I'll Be Good
I'll Be Good
I Love You More
René & Angela
I Love You More
I Love You More
Everything We Do
René & Angela
Everything We Do
Everything We Do
I'll Be Good (Extended Mix)
René & Angela
I'll Be Good (Extended Mix)
I'll Be Good (Extended Mix)
Secret Rendezvous
René & Angela
Secret Rendezvous
Secret Rendezvous
Rene and Angela
I'll Be Good
Rene and Angela
Rene and Angela
Do You Really Love Me
René & Angela
Do You Really Love Me
Do You Really Love Me
You Don't Have To Cry
René & Angela
You Don't Have To Cry
You Don't Have To Cry
Save Your Love
René & Angela
Save Your Love
Save Your Love
