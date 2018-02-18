Celia LiptonBorn 25 December 1923. Died 11 March 2011
Celia Lipton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1923-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ed69310-1003-4939-9a43-9adffb36833f
Celia Lipton Tracks
Sort by
Kiss The Boys Goodbye
Celia Lipton
Kiss The Boys Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiss The Boys Goodbye
Last played on
Wrap Yourself In Cotton Wool
Celia Lipton
Wrap Yourself In Cotton Wool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wrap Yourself In Cotton Wool
Last played on
Boom!
Sydney Lipton & Celia Lipton
Boom!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom!
Performer
Last played on
Mist on the River
Celia Lipton
Mist on the River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mist on the River
Last played on
Our Love Affair
Celia Lipton
Our Love Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Our Love Affair
Last played on
Celia Lipton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist