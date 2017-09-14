Daniel O'Sullivan (born 1 December 1980) is an English artist, multi-instrumentalist and composer from Manchester, England, best known for playing in experimental art-rock bands Grumbling Fur, Guapo, Miasma & the Carousel of Headless Horses, Ulver, Sunn O))), Æthenor, Laniakea, Miracle and Mothlite. He's also released solo work under his own name.

O'Sullivan is recognised for exploring a wide range of styles, including neo-classical composition, progressive/psychedelic rock, free-form improvisation, cosmic jazz, minimalist drone, ethereal synth-pop and outer-limits folk music.