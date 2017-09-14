Daniel O’SullivanBorn 1 December 1980
Daniel O’Sullivan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ed3cf50-d9e5-4447-b3c6-63e067951588
Daniel O’Sullivan Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel O'Sullivan (born 1 December 1980) is an English artist, multi-instrumentalist and composer from Manchester, England, best known for playing in experimental art-rock bands Grumbling Fur, Guapo, Miasma & the Carousel of Headless Horses, Ulver, Sunn O))), Æthenor, Laniakea, Miracle and Mothlite. He's also released solo work under his own name.
O'Sullivan is recognised for exploring a wide range of styles, including neo-classical composition, progressive/psychedelic rock, free-form improvisation, cosmic jazz, minimalist drone, ethereal synth-pop and outer-limits folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daniel O’Sullivan Tracks
Sort by
HC SVNT Dracones
Daniel O’Sullivan
HC SVNT Dracones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HC SVNT Dracones
Last played on
The Swimmer
Daniel O’Sullivan
The Swimmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swimmer
Last played on
Plutonians
Daniel O’Sullivan
Plutonians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plutonians
Last played on
Playlists featuring Daniel O’Sullivan
Daniel O’Sullivan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist