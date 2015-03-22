Cornelis Floriszoon Schuyt (1557 – 9 June 1616) was a Dutch organist and Renaissance composer.

Cornelis Floriszoon Schuyt was born in Leiden in 1557. He was the son of Floris Corneliszoon Schuyt (1529/30–1601), the organist of two churches in Leiden, the Pieterskerk and the Hooglandse Kerk.

Schuyt made a study tour to Italy, where he was introduced to Renaissance music.

In 1593, Schuyt became an organist in the Pieterskerk and the Hooglandse Kerk, alongside his father. In 1601, after his father's death, he became the main organist in the Pieterskerk.

Schuyt published four volumes with compositions, with three volumes of madrigals. None of his organ music has survived.

Schuyt died on 9 June 1616 and was buried in the Pieterskerk, a church in Leiden.