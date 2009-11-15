Jesús Alfredo Merchán (born December 24, 1952, Bogotá, Colombia), commonly known as Chucho Merchán, is a session jazz, rock bassist and guitarist. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cambridge University in 1980.

He has performed with Nucleus, the Eurythmics, The Pretenders, Thomas Dolby, George Harrison, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Robi Rosa, Bryan Adams, Kirsty MacColl, Jaguares and Everything but the Girl among others.

His first musical experiences are in South America with his successful band called Malanga and with university bands in California, U.S.A. In 1974 he travels to England to study music at the famous Cambridge University. He studies composition, orchestration, direction and orchestral conduction, guitar, piano, percussion and double bass. In 1980 he received his degree in Bachelor of Arts. In the same year, after his graduation, he begins to play double bass at the English and American Jazz Circuit. His band Macondo, which he founds and for which he composes, wins the prize for the best European jazz band, competing against another 150 participants. With this band he plays at the jazz festivals in Montreaux and Newport.